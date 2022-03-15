Tarte Cosmetics: Get $107 Worth of Makeup for Just $49

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Is your makeup collection in need of a refresh? Yeah, same, but it's not as if we all have an unlimited cosmetics budget. However, there's an amazing deal on Tarte Cosmetics at QVC happening for a limited time. You can get $107 worth of Tarte makeup for just $49.

This value set is called "Tarte 30 Seconds To Stunning," which sounds ideal for the women on the go. This kit has two lip gloss bombs, two eyeshadow sticks, and the beloved Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara. If you're running short on time and you need to get ready, you can just swipe these products for a quick, glamorous look. It doesn't get any easier than that and this deal is hard to pass up.

Let's check out the products and why they're worth checking out.