You’ll Need Tissues to Watch Sharna Burgess’ Emotional Pregnancy Video With Brian Austin Green

Watch : Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

Before Sharna Burgess delivers a baby, she is delivering all the feels.

The mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a video montage from her pregnancy journey on Monday, March 14. The heartfelt tribute featured clips of her pregnancy test, first baby bump selfie, trips to the doctor's office with partner Brian Austin Green and breaking the news to both of her parents.

Showing just how full-circle the experience has been, Sharna explained in the video that her father, Raymond Eric Burgess, passed away one month after learning she was pregnant.

"He passed away only a month later, and some part of me thinks he was holding on to see that I was ok," she wrote. "That I am safe and loved and truly happy."

Sharna continued, "And now it's my turn to be a parent. I will give it my everything and hope I do half as good a job and mine did."