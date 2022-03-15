The Bachelor Fashion Details: Clayton Echard's Finale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's tease season after season, but Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor could actually be the "most dramatic season ever." No one knew what to expect going into finale week. Susie Evans and Clayton cut their Fantasy Suite date short after she found out he was "in love with" the two other women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Then there was what Jesse Palmer described as "the rose ceremony from hell," and you know what, he was not wrong. That was tough to watch.
There's so much to unpack from this finale. No wonder it's airing for two nights. Even so, that doesn't mean we don't care about the clothes (as a secondary focus, of course).
If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. Click here if you missed last week's fashion breakdown. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details, so stay tuned for updates throughout the week.
It was so tough to watch Rachel Recchia sobbing at the rose ceremony and hear her cries echo through the venue. For that painful post-Fantasy Suites rose ceremony, Rachel wore a navy blue gown with a ruffle at the side.
Chiara Boni La Petite Robe Halter Ruffle Gown
This is gown isn't budget-friendly for most of us, but it's definitely a beautiful piece. And it's extra flattering with that ruching at the waist and the ruffle at the side. The navy blue is striking, but it's not your only option. It also comes in white, bright red, black, and burgundy. Hopefully, you'll have a happier occasion to wear this dress than what we witnessed on the show.
Gabby Windey wore a long, metallic orange gown for that infamous rose ceremony.
Alamour The Label The Nevali Gown
You will look (and feel) like the goddess that you are in this stunning, metallic gown from Alamour The Label.
Clayton's (sort of) ex Michelle Young was on stage for the live portion of The Bachelor finale. She wore a bright green, mid-length dress for the occasion.
Majorelle Tabitha Midi Dress
If you want to deliver a moment, you need to rock this midi dress. It has non-padded underwire cups for support and ruched mesh fabric. It's also available in a beautiful, bright pink.
The Bachelor alum and former The Bachelorette lead Clare Crawley also showed up for the live portion of the finale, looking radiant in a blue, long sleeve mini dress.
Misha Evetta Dress
This mini packs quite the punch with the ruched waist, should pads, and that open back. You will turn heads everywhere you go when you're wearing this dress.
If you're looking for more shopping inspired by this season's finale three women, Rachel Recchia uses this super popular foundation with 231.8K+ Sephora "Loves" and Susie Evans uses this $3 foundation with 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.