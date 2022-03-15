We Need to Talk About Rachel Recchia's Missing Nail on The Bachelor

Watch : "The Bachelor" Sneak Peek: Clayton "Broken" After Susie Leaves

Nails before males.

We're guessing that many members of Bachelor Nation resonate with this mantra after the March 14 episode of The Bachelor. Part one of the dramatic season 26 finale featured, what host Jesse Palmer described as, the rose ceremony from hell. There were tears, fears and swears shared after Bachelor Clayton Echard told Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia that he was in love with both of them (plus former front-runner Susie Evans).

And while this was terribly intense, a missing accessory is what captured Bachelor Nation's attention on Twitter. As the heated scene played out, fans couldn't help but fixate on the fact that Rachel was missing a nail amid the chaos. One fan wrote on Twitter, "The only thing I can focus on right now is Rachel's broken nail on her middle finger."

"Rachel this broken nail is an OMEN," another commented. "Get away from this dips--t fast as you can. "