Evan Rachel Wood Says She's "Not Scared" of Marilyn Manson's Lawsuit and "Retaliation"

Watch : Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and rape.

Evan Rachel Wood will not be silenced.

During her appearance on The View on Monday, March 14, the Westworld star addressed the defamation lawsuit her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson recently filed against her after being accused of sexual abuse by numerous women. Though Wood said she's "not scared" of the suit, she described the situation as "sad" because "this is what pretty much every survivor that that it tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through."

Sharing that an attempt to silence her "was expected," Wood continued, "This is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don't want to come forward."

The 34-year-old actress added, "I'm very confident that I have the truth on my side and that and that the truth will come out."

Manson's lawsuit came just weeks before the scheduled release of Phoenix Rising, an HBO docu-series centered around the the actress' work in advocating for the passage of the Phoenix Act in California. In the documentary, which first premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Wood spoke about the alleged sexual abuse she faced at the hands of Manson—born Brian Warner—throughout their relationship.