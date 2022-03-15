Here's What Went Down During The Bachelor's Rose Ceremony From Hell

Watch : "Bachelor" Clayton Echard's MESSY Breakup With Susie Evans

Clayton Echard knew his latest rose ceremony wouldn't be easy, but there's no way he was expecting this.

During the March 14 episode of The Bachelor, Clayton was in emotional turmoil after the surprising exit of Susie Evans. Left to pick up the pieces, Clayton expressed unease in meeting with the final two contestants, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

"I'm really in a bad spot right now," Clayton confessed to host Jesse Palmer. "Now I have to go face Rachel and Gabby. I love both of these women. And tonight, I owe it to them to tell them everything that's happened and where I'm at. The scary part is...I don't even know at this point. I'm just trying to prepare for the worst. But this could be the night that I fail in trying to find love."

A Bachelor at a crossroads!

However, the inevitable could not be avoided. Standing in front of both Gabby and Rachel, he broke the news about what happened with Susie, who was nowhere to be found.

Clayton began his explanation by saying "it is not going to be easy to hear."