Why Pete Davidson Has Been a “Great Partner” for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has proven to be a shoulder to lean on for Kim Kardashian.
A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News she is "so grateful" for Pete's support amid her split from Kanye West.
"He's really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this," the source shared. "It's been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him."
The insider added that while the public text message exchange between Kanye and Pete has caused quite the stir, Kim is proud of Pete for standing his ground.
"She's really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself," the insider said. "She thinks it's complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She's so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on."
On March 13, Pete's friend Dave Sirus posted a "message" from Pete. The since-deleted post contained a string of text messages between the Saturday Night Live star and Kanye. A source close to Kanye confirmed to E! News that the texts are authentic.
One of the messages from Pete read, "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f---k up." Pete also went on to defend Kim, writing that she is "literally the best mother" he has ever met.
In a separate text message to Kanye, Pete pleaded, "What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you."
Following this interaction, Kanye took to Instagram on March 14 to share a photo of his daughter North West's backpack, which was decorated with enamel pins of Kanye, Kim and an alien. The rapper wrote, "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week."
Kim, who rarely engages with Kanye's recent social media posts, commented, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."
Kanye and Kim share kids North, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2. After Kim was declared legally single on March 2, Ye's attorney Samantha Spector told E! News that "Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children."
Kim went Instagram official with Pete last week.