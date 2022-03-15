Sandra Bullock Reveals Why She’s Taking a Break From Acting

Watch : Sandra Bullock Gushes Over Motherhood and Son Louis

Sandra Bullock is putting Hollywood on the back burner—for now

The 57-year-old actress confirmed she is taking a break from acting to focus on her family. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight this week, Sandra explained she doesn't know how long her hiatus will be, but said she needs to take a step back and be "in the place that makes me happiest," meaning more time at home with her kids Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work," she said, calling her acting career a "24/7" commitment. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

She explained, "That's where I'm gonna be for a while."

Instead of reading scripts, Sandra said her new to-do list will revolve around her kids.

"Servicing their every need," she said of her future plans. "Their social calendar."

The rom-com queen touched on the topic during a screening of her new romance-adventure movie The Lost City during the SXSW festival. During a Q&A, an audience member brought up Sandra's role as a producer in George Lopez's sitcom and asked if she planning on doing more creative work with the Hispanic and Chicana communities.