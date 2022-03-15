See Tom Hiddleston Enjoy Rare Outing With Girlfriend Zawe Ashton

Watch : Tom Hiddleston Shares PCA Win With "Loki" Cast

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton were not so Loki at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards this weekend.

The stars, who have yet to comment on their relationship publicly, made a rare public outing to the awards show on Sunday, March 13, walking the red carpet while holding hands and laughing together. Zawe wore a high-neck, flowing pink dress that draped over her. Meanwhile, Tom strolled up in a classic suit and tie, adding texture to the look in a suede jacket.

Tom (who previously dated Taylor Swift) and Zawe seemed to make their relationship public when they attended the 2021 Tony Awards together. They reportedly met while working on the broadway production of Betrayal in 2019, but haven't explicitly confirmed an off-screen relationship.

However, they have been photographed attending multiple outings by each other's sides, including at UNICEF's Blue Moon Gala in London in December.

On Sunday, Tom was at the BAFTAs to present Best Film—the final award of the night—that was awarded to the team behind The Power of the Dog.