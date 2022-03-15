How a Voicemail From Dwayne Johnson "Petrified" This Young Rock Star

It's hard to imagine anything more terrifying than seeing the words "Missed Call—Dwayne Johnson."
For Uli Latukefu, who plays a younger version of Johnson on NBC's Young Rock, the moment was especially panic-inducing.
Speaking to E! News ahead of Young Rock's season two premiere on March 15, Latukefu said that Johnson called him at the end of the show's first season with a warning.
"Dwayne left me a voice message and said ‘Congratulations on season one, people are really loving it,'" he revealed. "'But I'm going to warn you, in season two, should we go ahead, you better get ready to work.' Half of me was petrified because I knew his work ethic, and the other half was like ‘Okay, let's get ready to go.'"
Latukefu, who plays Johnson at the age of 21 in season two, was wise to take the advice.
The second season shows one of the most perilous—and grueling—parts of Johnson's life, as he transitions from football into the world of professional wrestling.
Latukefu is asked to pull double duty during season two. First, he tells the story of when Johnson was a newbie member of the Canadian Football League. Then, after the football dream died, when Johnson began to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father, Rocky Johnson.
It's all physically demanding stuff, and Latukefu was grateful for the head's up. The phone call from Johnson is further proof about the labor of love Young Rock really is, which extends to every person in the show's orbit.
"He's very much a natural leader," Latukefu said. "He makes sure everybody is okay and feels at ease. It's no different from us and the rest of the cast."
The physicality only gets more intense from here, as Latukefu shows the grueling process of Johnson's ascent through the ranks of the cutthroat world of pro wrestling.
While we're sure Johnson will be there to guide Latukefu every step of the way, it might be a good idea to pick up the phone next time.
Season two of Young Rock premieres March 15 at 8 p.m. on NBC.