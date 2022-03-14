Bob Saget’s Family Speaks Out After Judge Helps “Preserve Bob’s Dignity”

Watch : Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

A Circuit Court judge in Orange County, Fla., has granted a permanent injunction of Bob Saget's medical records on March 14, per documents obtained by E! News.

In a statement provided to E! News, Brian Bieber, a lawyer representing the family, said that the court's motion will help the family to find peace and privacy as they move forward.

"The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss," Brian said. "We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward."

Bieber ended the statement on a note of gratitude toward those who have kept the Saget family in their thoughts. "All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated," he said.

The motion comes after a judge temporarily blocked the late actor's medical records from being released on Feb. 16, after his family filed a lawsuit on Feb. 15 to keep them confidential.