TikTok Trending NuFace Is on Sale for up to 52% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Scrolling through TikTok lately, you've probably noticed that NuFace's facial toning devices are trending. Creators are posting their experiences using NuFace's products, and the results speak for themselves. TikTokers' before/ after results show that the tool works almost instantly, providing a sculpted, lifted look to jawlines, eyes, and cheeks.

Creators on the popular app were also quick to notice that Nordstrom Rack is having a sale on the tools, so you can lift, tone, and rid your face of wrinkles at home for up to 52% off.

According to NuFace, when our body's natural current slows down due to aging, it can lead to sagging skin. The company's products provide a microcurrent treatment that is said to mimic the body's natural current, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and contouring the face. NuFace's products can even improve the tone of your skin. Talk about a face workout!

If you see us looking snatched, now you know why. Scroll below for the product that provides real, almost instant results.