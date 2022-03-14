The Best Deals on Return-to-Office Wardrobe Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're like us, you're prepping to trade in your matching sweatsuits and slippers for blazers and mules.

For those headed back to the office, you might be feeling a sense of panic trying to find workwear that will have you looking stylish without breaking the bank. And let's not forget, the importance of feeling comfortable as we transition from our couches to actual desks again.

From blazers and blouses to flattering pants and functional tote bags, we did the legwork for you and found 19 no-brainer workwear staples from places like Nordstrom Rack, ASOS, Loft, Amazon and more. The best part? Nearly all of our finds are currently on sale!

Scroll below to check out our picks!