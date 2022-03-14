The Best Deals on Return-to-Office Wardrobe Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're like us, you're prepping to trade in your matching sweatsuits and slippers for blazers and mules.
For those headed back to the office, you might be feeling a sense of panic trying to find workwear that will have you looking stylish without breaking the bank. And let's not forget, the importance of feeling comfortable as we transition from our couches to actual desks again.
From blazers and blouses to flattering pants and functional tote bags, we did the legwork for you and found 19 no-brainer workwear staples from places like Nordstrom Rack, ASOS, Loft, Amazon and more. The best part? Nearly all of our finds are currently on sale!
Scroll below to check out our picks!
WAYF One-Button Blazer
Available in seven everyday hues, this budget-friendly blazer is a must. Pair it with the matching pants or wear it with some denim for a more casual look.
T Tahari Long Sleeve V-Neck Woven Blouse
This blouse is great staple to have on hand. It offers the perfect amount of coverage while keeping things fun with ruffle details.
Striped Ruffle Tie Neck Peplum Top
For a limited time, score 50% off tops at Loft with code: LOVEIT. We love this spring-ready style for warmer days ahead!
Mixed Stitch Turtleneck Sweater
This soft knit sweater is a great layering piece, especially if your office runs on the colder side. Use code: LOVEIT for an extra 40% off!
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
Looking for a new work tote? Don't let the $13 price tag on this faux leather tote fool you. It has 28,000 fans on Amazon, including us! Not only does it offer an ample amount of room for all of your must-haves, but it comes in dozens of colors to match your personal aesthetic.
Amanda and Chelsea Plaid Ponte Crop Pants
These chic plaid pants are over 50% off right now at Nordstrom Rack. If you're petite, run don't walk to score a pair for yourself.
Kittie Mule
Finding comfortable yet professional shoes can be tricky. We love this pair of mules that you can wear to the office or on a date night.
Universal Standard - Outfit of the Month
For the days you don't have time to reinvent the wheel, slip on this outfit curated by Universal Standard. Not only are you saving over $30, but both pieces can be mixed and matched with other items in your wardrobe.
Glamorous Chunky Loafer
This trendy pair of loafers is another staple that won't break the bank. They're great for both the office or your weekend plans!
ASOS Design Collared Wrap Front Midi dress with Knot in Stone
This wrap dress looks way more than $63—it's so chic! Pair it with some kitten heels for a promotion-worthy look.
T Tahari Womens Apparel Ankle Length Pants
With a smocked tie-waist, you can wear these cropped wide leg pants with confidence while staying comfortable.
Poplin Shirtdress
Banana Republic is offering 40% off everything! Score this flattering shirtdress and more wardrobe staples at unbeatable prices for a limited time.
Linen-Blend Duster Cardigan
If you remember your office being cold, make sure to pack a few layers. We recommend this versatile duster cardigan!
Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazer
This blazer comes in 18 everyday colors, so grab a few to have in your rotation! Need convincing? Check out one of the 5,782 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Slouchy Belted Wool-Blend Coat
Whether you wear this wool-blend coat to work or to your post-work plans, you'll look super trendy. Not to mention, it's so comfy.
ASOS Design Lallie Round Toe Ballet in Pink Tweed
Yup, these tweed ballet flats are only $11! If you need a pop of color, these shoes are for you.
Amanda and Chelsea Solid Pants
Having a few pairs of trustworthy black pants will save you so much time and stress on the days you have to go into the office.
Double-Breasted Blazer
Pro tip: Invest in a quality blazer. You can't go wrong with a tailored, double-breasted blazer. It will never go out of style!
