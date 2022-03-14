The E! Cover

How Dwayne Johnson Found His Superpower—And His Best Self

Elite Season 5 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Elite, the buzzy Netflix show about all the drama at Las Encinas secondary school, has announced a season five premiere date. Find out when it's time to head back to the classroom!

By Daniel Trainor Mar 14, 2022 10:04 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

Brush off those school uniforms because Elite is almost back!

The Netflix teen drama, which dives deep into the dark side of the fictional Las Encinas elite secondary school, will drop all eight episodes of its fifth season on April 8.

The new season will pick up right after season four's New Year's Eve party, thrown by Phillipe (Pol Granch), as the murder of Armando (Andrés Velencoso) at the hands of Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) looms over everything.

Most of the season four cast returns, but they're joined by newcomers Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia. Zenere plays Isadora, the young heiress of a huge nightlife empire. Lamoglia is Iván, son of the world's biggest soccer star.

Series co-creator Carlos Montero promised that fans of Elite haven't seen anything yet.

"As a creator and as a spectator, it stimulates me, comforts me, encourages me," he said in a statement. "And the fifth season has been so great, so alive, that I know I'm going to come back to it more than twice and three times. It's a feast for the senses."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Co-creator Jaime Vaca echoed the sentiment, saying the new season "shows how rich it is and how much there is still to tell. Far from running out of steam, it opens up new avenues and new stories that are more interesting, more entertaining, and more exciting."

If that's not enough excitement for you, Elite has already been renewed for a sixth season. 

There's no shortage of upper-class drama on the horizon.

MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX

For more up-to-date information on the hottest TV premiere dates of 2022, scroll below!

Skip Bolen/NBC
The Thing About Pam (NBC) - March 8

Renée Zellweger stars in a six-episode limited series about Betsy Faria's 2011 murder

FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 9

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on March 9 with some more celebrities, more songs, and more amazing costumes. 

The CW
Kung Fu (The CW) - March 9

Kung Fu returns to The CW on March 9. 

Freeform
Good Trouble (Freeform) - March 9

Freeform is up to some good trouble!

On Feb. 7, Freeform announced that Good Trouble will return for season four on March 9.

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 9

Speeding back to TV is The Flash on March 9. 

Fox
The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) - March 10

Seth MacFarlane's Orville is back for season three on March 10, with a twist: The Orville: New Horizons is set 400 years in the future as the crew of U.S.S. Orville continues their space exploratory mission. 

 

Amazon
Upload (Prime Video) - March 11

The comedy starring Robbie Amell will return for a second season in March.

CW
Charmed (The CW) - March 11

Charmed casts its spell again on March 11. 

Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) - March 11

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this TV adaptation of the novel The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Food Network
The Julia Child Challenge (Food Network) - March 14

The Julia Child Challenge premieres March 14 on Food Network.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Young Rock (NBC) - March 15

Young Rock starts its second season on March 15. 

HGTV
Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn (HGTV) - March 15

Grab you hammer and nails because Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn premieres March 15 on HGTV.

NBC
Mr. Mayor (NBC) - March 15

Ted Danson continues as the mayor of Los Angeles in comedy Mr. Mayor, returning for a second season on March 15. 

USA Network
Temptation Island (USA Network) - March 16

Are you tempted to watch the entire season in one sitting? 

Temptation Island returns on March 16.

FOX
Masterchef Junior (Fox) - March 17

The kids are heading back to the kitchen! 

A new season of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, March 17 on Fox.

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - March 17

The all-new single-cam docu-com (say that three times fast!) premieres March 17. 

Jeong Park/Hulu
Life & Beth (Hulu) - March 18

The Amy Schumer–led series premieres March 18 on Hulu.

Netflix
Human Resources (Netflix) - March 18

The Big Mouth spin-off, which takes a closer look at the creatures of the show, will arrive on Netflix in March.

Simon Ridgway/Red Planet Pictures
Sanditon (PBS) - March 20

Fans will find out what happens with the dueling love triangles on PBS' Sanditon, returning for season two on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS. 

Fox
9-1-1 (Fox) – March 21

It's a big night for the 9–1–1 franchise! 

9–1–1 premieres on March 21, followed by all new episodes of  9–1–1 Lone Star.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton (Netflix) - March 25

The Ton will be a buzz once more when Bridgerton season two drops March 25 on Netflix.

Discovery+
Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (Discovery+) - March 24

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed premieres March 24 on Discovery+.

James Clark/Amazon Prime Video
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) - March 25

You can expect Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls March 25 on Prime Video.

Discovery+
Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network) - March 26

Hungry for Ina Garten content?

Be My Guest with Ina Garten premieres March 26 on Food Network. 

Steve Dietl/Hulu
The Girl From Plainville (Hulu) - March 29

The Girl From Plainville, which stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, premieres March 29 on Hulu.

FOX
Name That Tune (Fox) - March 29

On Jan. 26, Fox named that premiere date.

Name That Tune returns for season two, with host Jane Krakowski, on Tuesday, March 29. 

Courtesy of HBO Max
JULIA (HBO Max) - March 31

Sarah Lancashire transforms into Julia Child for HBO Max's JULIA, which premieres March 31.

Justin Stephens/Nickelodeon
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+) - March 31

Cosmo and Wanda are back! 

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres March 31 on Paramount+.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
How We Roll (CBS) - March 31

Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes plays Tom's husband Jen and Mason Wells stars as his son Sam. Chi McBride portrays Tom's bowling mentor and Julie White rounds out the ensemble sitcom cast as Tom's overbearing mother Helen. 

Netflix
Élite (Netflix) - April 8

We'll be heading back to school soon, as Élite season five hits Netflix on April 8.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates
