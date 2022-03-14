Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Is Engaged After Kyle Abrams Breakup

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Star Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancee Deepti

Like two peas...but this time not in the pods.

Shaina Hurley took to Instagram on March 13 to share a couple of photos from her trip to Mykonos with her new man, Christos Lardakis. The photo series showed off sunset views and a few snaps holding Chris close. She captioned the romantic post, "My ride or die forever," followed by an infinity symbol, a heart and a cross emoji.

That's not all: A source tells E! News that Shaina and Christos are actually engaged. The pair met a couple months after filming wrapped for Love Is Blind, the source shares.

Christos proposed on March 10 and they're planning to tie the knot over the summer in Greece, a source told People.

The Instagram unveil comes after she announced she was in a new relationship on the Viall Files podcast. She told host Nick Viall, "It's pretty serious."

While the on-screen drama from season two continues to make waves, Shaina shared that her romance has held up through it all.

"He's been great throughout the whole situation," Shaina said. "I'm happy."