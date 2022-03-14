Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Is Engaged After Kyle Abrams Breakup

Like two peas...but this time not in the pods.
Shaina Hurley took to Instagram on March 13 to share a couple of photos from her trip to Mykonos with her new man, Christos Lardakis. The photo series showed off sunset views and a few snaps holding Chris close. She captioned the romantic post, "My ride or die forever," followed by an infinity symbol, a heart and a cross emoji.
That's not all: A source tells E! News that Shaina and Christos are actually engaged. The pair met a couple months after filming wrapped for Love Is Blind, the source shares.
Christos proposed on March 10 and they're planning to tie the knot over the summer in Greece, a source told People.
The Instagram unveil comes after she announced she was in a new relationship on the Viall Files podcast. She told host Nick Viall, "It's pretty serious."
While the on-screen drama from season two continues to make waves, Shaina shared that her romance has held up through it all.
"He's been great throughout the whole situation," Shaina said. "I'm happy."
The new flame arrives after Shaina had a rocky road to romance, or lack thereof, on the Netflix show. After accepting an engagement from cast member Kyle Abrams, the Chicago native admitted she had feelings for Shayne Jansen and also revealed that she had reservations about Kyle due to their religious differences.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, both parties reflected on whether or not they could have made it work.
Kyle said, "I felt like we worked past it in the beginning, before I proposed," adding, "And then, after learning more about her and meeting her family...I had high hopes."
Shaina revealed that she does not regret her decision to break it off.
"I think in the long run, we just weren't equally yoked," she told E! News. "I think he's such an amazing person, but something that's so important to me, I would never want to force that on anybody, and I just want that to be an organic mutual thing, you know?"
Kyle noted, "Ultimately, our personalities went well together, there were just other factors that might have kept us from moving forward."
Kyle has sparked some major romance rumors of his own with Love Is Blind co-star Deepti Vempati. During the shocking reunion episode, Kyle admitted that he wished he had proposed to Deepti instead of Shaina.
"I should've asked Deepti to marry me," Kyle said. "That's what I learned the most, I f--ked up." While neither Deepti nor Kyle has officially confirmed they're dating, fans know that anything is pod-sible.
This article was originally published on March 14, 2022, at 1:38 p.m. PT and updated on March 14, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. PT with news of their engagement.