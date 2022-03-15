The E! Cover

How Dwayne Johnson Found His Superpower—And His Best Self
Prepare to Connect With Carly Pearce on a Whole New Level During Her 29 Tour

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, country singer Carly Pearce also shared the messages she receives from fans that keep her motivated to perform night after night.

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

When Carly Pearce hits the road, every little thing matters.

After resuming her 29 tour in Chattanooga, Tenn., on March 10, the country singer was reminded of how powerful her songs and lyrics are to so many women. And whether her fans are high school students or people going through divorce, Carly's goal remains the same.

"I make them feel like they can get through whatever they're going through," Carly exclusively shared with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I hope that they can see I wrote this album in real time and I hope that they can see that no matter what you go through in life, you will see light on the other side if you just go through it and look at it not as a defining moment but as refinement."

read
15 Must-See Concerts in 2022: Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa & More

It's a theme Carly channels in her hit songs including "Next Girl" and "I Hope You're Happy Now." And while some of the songs were inspired by unpleasant events like divorce and loss, Carly is the first to admit that she's having a blast traveling across the country for her loyal fans.

Rachel Deeb

"I'm most excited just to continue to get to play this album that has completely changed my life," she said. "I jump on a bus with 10 boys coming up and you know it's festival and hot weather season so it'll be stinky. I love them though. They're my favorites."

Perhaps the cherry on top to this tour is that it's only the beginning. The 31-year-old will be part of Kenny Chesney's Here and Now 2022 Stadium run kicking off in April.

"I feel like I'm going to get to go to school every night on how to really be an entertainer in country music," Carly teased.

Some concertgoers would argue she is already there! Keep scrolling for a behind-the-scenes look at Carly's 29 tour. And find out if she's coming to your town online now.

Rachel Deeb
Showtime

This spring, Carly Pearce is hitting the road for the 29 tour, where she will perform her biggest hits including "Hide the Wine" and "Every Little Thing." 

Rachel Deeb
Open Book

Although Carly may be performing her most personal music to date, she's quick to see the positive in being honest with fans. "I'm able to express myself in a way every single night that almost feels like I go to therapy every night," she said. "I get to communicate onstage with so many fans." 

Rachel Deeb
Proudest Work

"[29] is my third album, but I feel like it's my first in a lot of ways," Carly shared. "I think that I moved to Nashville to be a country music purest and this is the first album that really from front to back shows that." 

Rachel Deeb
Warm-Ups to the Left

"I'm really close with my band and we usually have a drink and sometimes we do a pre-show shot of whiskey or I have a glass of wine," Carly said. "We listen to some kind of hype music and usually it's my bass player choosing. He usually chooses Beyoncé." 

Rachel Deeb
Best Furry Friends

If you run into Carly backstage, you may spot her two furry "security guards." 

Rachel Deeb
Role Models

When looking back on her childhood, Carly remembers watching LeAnn Rimes, The Chicks, Lee Ann Womack, Alan Jackson and other artists on tour. "They were part of those formative years where I was like, ‘That! I don't know what that is. I don't know how you get there, but that's what I wanna do,'" Carly said. 

Rachel Deeb
Living the Dream

"So many things in the last year have exceeded my expectations of what could even happen to me in one calendar year," Carly said. "I think I just want to be somebody that continues to make an impact on country music and if I do that, that's going to make my dreams come true." 

Rachel Deeb
Just Beginning

After wrapping up the 29 tour in April, Carly will serve as an opening act for Kenny Chesney's 2022 stadium tour. "He is so down-to-earth," Carly shared. "He truly is still the same East Tennessee boy that he was growing up wanting to do this and he's been such a good mentor for me in the last year and I'm so excited just to get to go to the Kenny Chesney school of touring." 

