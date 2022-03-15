Prepare to Connect With Carly Pearce on a Whole New Level During Her 29 Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
When Carly Pearce hits the road, every little thing matters.
After resuming her 29 tour in Chattanooga, Tenn., on March 10, the country singer was reminded of how powerful her songs and lyrics are to so many women. And whether her fans are high school students or people going through divorce, Carly's goal remains the same.
"I make them feel like they can get through whatever they're going through," Carly exclusively shared with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I hope that they can see I wrote this album in real time and I hope that they can see that no matter what you go through in life, you will see light on the other side if you just go through it and look at it not as a defining moment but as refinement."
It's a theme Carly channels in her hit songs including "Next Girl" and "I Hope You're Happy Now." And while some of the songs were inspired by unpleasant events like divorce and loss, Carly is the first to admit that she's having a blast traveling across the country for her loyal fans.
"I'm most excited just to continue to get to play this album that has completely changed my life," she said. "I jump on a bus with 10 boys coming up and you know it's festival and hot weather season so it'll be stinky. I love them though. They're my favorites."
Perhaps the cherry on top to this tour is that it's only the beginning. The 31-year-old will be part of Kenny Chesney's Here and Now 2022 Stadium run kicking off in April.
"I feel like I'm going to get to go to school every night on how to really be an entertainer in country music," Carly teased.
Some concertgoers would argue she is already there! Keep scrolling for a behind-the-scenes look at Carly's 29 tour. And find out if she's coming to your town online now.
