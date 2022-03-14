Why Dolly Parton Just Declined Her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Watch : 2022 ACM Awards Must-See Arrivals: Dolly Parton, Lady A & More!

Dolly Parton has nine CMA Awards, 10 Grammys, 13 ACM Awards and an Emmy. But there's one nomination the 76-year-old singer won't accept at this time: induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton announced her decision to withdraw from this year's list of nominees in a post shared to Instagram on March 14.

"Dolly here!" she began. "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

But that doesn't mean Parton wouldn't consider the honor in the future. "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand," she continued, "and be willing to consider me again—if I'm ever worthy."

And who knows? Maybe fans will even get some new music. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future," she added, "which I have always wanted to do!"