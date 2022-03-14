Travis Barker Says He “Can’t Wait” to Spend Forever With Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's SHOCKING Sex Confession

Ready for the rest of their lives.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA during yet another romantic getaway to Laguna Beach, Calif. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a pic to Instagram of him locking kips with the reality star, 42, on the scenic beach in the O.C..

"Laguna with you forever," he wrote on March 13.

Kourtney commented on the steamy post, "Forever and always," to which Travis replied, "I can't wait."

The day before, the Poosh founder shared more moments from the same beach date to her own Instagram account. In one racy snap, Kourtney shows off her sand-covered cheeks in a black thong swimsuit. She also shared a video of the tattooed rocker grabbing her booty while kissing her before the two held hands and ran into the ocean together.

"Oh how I love thee," Travis commented on the post, along with a drooling emoji.