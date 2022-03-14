Katja Herbers Knows Exactly Who To Thank For Evil's Breakout Success

Watch : Katja Herbers - 2018 Emmys E! Glambot

Katja Herbers is enjoying reaping the benefits of Evil's success—but she knows it wouldn't have happened without a certain TV power couple.

Herbers, who plays Dr. Kristen Bouchard on the Paramount+ hit, owes gratitude to the show's creators Michelle and Robert King. She credits them for crafting a show that's managed to resonate so strongly with audiences.

"I knew the Kings, who write the show, are incredibly gifted writers," she told Variety. "I knew they were going to take my character to any possible direction. I was really excited for what they were going to do. They did not disappoint."

Herbers was speaking on the red carpet of the March 13 Critics Choice Awards, where Evil was nominated for eight awards, including Best Drama Series. It joined Mare of Easttown as the second-most nominated show of the year, behind only Succession. That's not bad company.

In 2009, the Kings created the CBS smash The Good Wife. The show's spin-off, The Good Fight, premiered in 2017 and will air its sixth season later in 2022.

In July 2021, the couple signed a five-year deal with CBS Studios, reportedly in the high eight figures.