Why Pete Davidson Is "No Longer Staying Silent" on Kanye West's Claims About Kim Kardashian

Watch : Pete Davidson to Kanye West: "Grow the F--K Up"

Pete Davidson is done showing Kanye West mercy.

A source familiar with the situation exclusively told E! News that the Saturday Night Live star is no longer going to stand by quietly while the Donda rapper publicly talks about his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her kids—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Kim was declared legally single from the rapper on March 2.

"Pete has said nothing when Kanye murdered him in his music videos, including one involving a firetruck and mocking his dead father," the insider said, referencing Ye's "Eazy" video. (Pete's dad, Scott, was a New York City firefighter who died on 9/11.)

"He didn't mind when Kanye was coming after him but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he's not letting that happen anymore," the source continued. "He's no longer staying silent."

Most recently, Pete, 28, clapped back at Ye, 44, after he made public comments about Kim allegedly keeping him from their kids and continuing to allow North to use TikTok against his wishes—a claim that Kim denied on March 14.