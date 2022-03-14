Rachel Zegler Shares "Beautiful" Story of How Lady Gaga and Este and Alana Haim Fixed Her Broken Dress

Watch : Rachel Zegler Apologizes For Britney Spears Video

No need for "911" when you have Lady Gaga and Este and Alana Haim there for the rescue.

The unexpected trio helped Rachel Zegler when she had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards on March 13.

The West Side Story star tweeted about the experience on March 14 about the experience, writing, "my dress broke last night and lady gaga, este haim, and alana haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin. and i think that's beautiful."

The dress that needed mending mid award show was a satin blue off-the-shoulder number that Rachel paired with diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Rachel was particularly starstruck by Lady Gaga. She tweeted an older version of an Instagram post caption with the "Poker Face" singer where she shares what Lady Gaga means to her.

"If you know me, you know how much Lady Gaga has meant to me for over a decade now," she wrote. "'Born This Way' was my favorite album. i used to dance around to 'heavy metal love' without knowing what any of it meant. and now I continue to dance around my room to '911.'"