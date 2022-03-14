Ansel Elgort Stars as Crime Reporter in Action-Packed Tokyo Vice Trailer

The E! Cover

How Dwayne Johnson Found His Superpower—And His Best Self

In an action-packed new trailer, Ansel Elgort stars as crime reporter Jake Adelstein in Tokyo Vice. Watch it here!

There's no fault in our reporting, Ansel Elgort is really coming to our small screens! 

On March 14, HBO Max released the trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tokyo Vice, starring Elgort, Ken Watanabe and Rinko Kikuchi. The J.T. Rogers–created series is loosely based on American journalist Jake Adelstein's nonfiction firsthand account of working the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat.

Tokyo Vice follows Adelstein—played by Elgort—and his "daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late '90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem," according to the show's description.

"Giving up and going home is not an option," Adelstein says in the trailer. "I want to know the real Tokyo, what's beneath the surface."

"Listen, Jake," Hiroto Katagiri (Watanabe)—a detective for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police who guides Adelstein—tells the journalist, "with information, everything you do has consequences. There is always a cost."

As the suspenseful clip continues with Adelstein running through the violent streets, Katagiri adds, "This world, once we open the door, it is very hard to close."

 The Endeavor Content and WOWOW drama is executive produced by Rogers, along with Adelstein, Elgort, Michael Mann and Alan Poul.

Tokyo Vice, which also stars Rachel Keller, Ella RumpfHideaki ItoShow Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita, premieres April 7 on HBO Max with three episodes, followed by two episodes debuting weekly leading up to the finale on April 28.

The first episode of series will also be available on WOWOW, Japan's leading premium pay TV broadcaster, on the same day with new episodes airing every Sunday.

Back in June 2020, a Twitter user named Gabby alleged—in a since-deleted tweet—that Elgort sexually assaulted her when she was 17, after she allegedly DMed the actor online. That same month, Elgort denied the allegations in a now-deleted Instagram post, stating that he has "never and would never assault anyone."

"What is true is that in New York in 2014," he continued in the post, "when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship."

