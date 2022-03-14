New Amsterdam Ending With a Shortened Season 5

Watch : Ryan Eggold Talks "New Amsterdam" Addressing COVID-19

It's almost time to hang up the stethoscope.

On March 14, NBC confirmed to E! News that New Amsterdam—starring Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman and Janet Montgomery—will end with a shortened 13-episode fifth season.

Season four of the medical drama—which is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer—is currently airing on the network.

And while it's hard to say goodbye to Dr. Max Goodwin and the rest of the crew, Liza Katz, president of scripted programming at NBCUniversal, says the network is "so grateful" to the cast and crew "for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration."

"The story of Max Goodwin," she continued in the statement, "and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring."

"When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner," president of Universal television Erin Underhill added. "Over the last four seasons, David [Schulner], Peter [Horton] and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope. We're so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing New Amsterdam to life."