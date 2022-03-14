Summer Fridays & Deux Launch Limited-Edition Cookie Dough That's Actually Good for Your Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For us, there are few things more satisfying than eating cookie dough straight from the container even though it's usually bad for you. However, Deux is finally making it socially acceptable to treat yourself to some raw cookie dough and not feel a smidge of guilt. In fact, they're encouraging it.

As seen on Shark Tank, the functional vegan, gluten-free cookie dough brand has created a lineup of good-for-you flavors, each enhanced with functional ingredients like ashwagandha, elderberry, zinc, maca, pea protein and more. Not only can you satisfy your sweet tooth with a scoop of Deux, but you can get in essential vitamins at the same time.

In honor of Summer Fridays' fourth birthday, Deux teamed up with the beloved skincare brand to create a limited-edition vanilla birthday cake flavor a.k.a. the missing step to your beauty routine. The brand's first beauty-forward cookie dough is infused aloe vera, an ingredient which is known to keep skin hydrated while fighting inflammation. Whether you eat it from the jar or bake it, you can feel better about your midnight trip(s) to the kitchen.

Below, we rounded up the limited-edition flavor, which is sure to sell out, as well as our other favorite Deux flavors that we can't stop and won't stop treating ourselves to at the slightest inconvenience.