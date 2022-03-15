How Temptation Island Has Changed in the Age of Sex Positivity

New season, same temptations.
USA's Temptation Island is back with season four this week and longtime host Mark L. Walberg is teasing some major "trouble" ahead for all four of the new couples putting their love (and loyalty) to the test.
"It gets emotional and real really quickly on this season and it's the guys that are driving that," Walberg told E! News during an exclusive interview ahead of the March 16 premiere. "We have four guys that really tap in emotionally here right off the bat, so I think that's a little bit of a difference."
Walberg added that "it's safe to say" all four couples "may have some trouble in their relationship" this season being surrounded by 24 sexy singles (scroll down to meet the new couples and singles!). "It's an extreme experience to go on Temptation Island and they do their best to handle it."
Although Walberg hesitated to spoil anything in terms of how many couples leave together and how many don't—"The truth is I literally feel like the network just put some secret camera in my house for fear that I say something I shouldn't say," he joked—he did tease, "I would tell you that all possibilities are on the table. There's a lot of connections that happen with the singles and our couples and there's a lot of drama that they have to unpack."
Temptation Island went off the air in 2003 but was revived by USA in 2019. Walberg says the show has definitely changed since it first premiered over 20 years ago.
"You gotta remember that the original version came out in 2001, reality TV was brand new. I think there were five episodes that went by before anyone shared a kiss," he shared. "And what has happened is that this generation, the people that are on the show now, we kind of dispelled some of the fakeness of how we were back then. In other words, if you feel sexual, you're allowed to be sexual. There's less shame behind action, so people are living their best life. And because reality TV has been around, they're living it on TV without worrying about it."
Walberg continued, "I think that people are a little more emotionally intelligent these days. The conversation is more accessible. People want to talk about how to build a relationship, they have the wherewithal to bring themselves up…I feel like people have a better vocabulary to discuss relationships now."
Many people are more sex positive than they were 20 years ago, he added.
"You don't get sex shamed and I think that's important; [there's] less gender bias, and I think that's really important," Walberg said. "These are young people living the young life and it's full of challenges; this is the time to stretch it out and make mistakes while there's still time to learn from them."
Temptation Island season four premieres tomorrow, Wednesday, March 16 at 10 p.m. on USA. Scroll through the photo gallery below to meet all the couples and sexy singles!
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family)