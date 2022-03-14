Betty White Fans Call Out BAFTAs After She's Missing From "In Memoriam" Segment

Watch : Celebrities React to Betty White's Death

Fans of Betty White want answers.

During the 2022 British Academy Film Awards on March 13, viewers watched a touching "In Memoriam" segment, which honored dozens of movie and TV stars who died in the past year.

Although stars like Sidney Poitier and Peter Bogdanovich were included in the segment, Betty was notably absent. As a result, her fans couldn't help but speak out and share their disappointment on social media.

"How come Betty White wasn't mentioned in Memoriam she died on 31st December 2021, that's terrible," one user shared on Twitter. Another viewer added, "Where was the wonderful Betty White??"

And believe it or not, Betty wasn't the only star missing from the moment. Fans also pointed out that Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter star Helen McCrory was missing from the televised moment.

E! News has reached out to the BAFTAs for comment and has not heard back. Both stars do appear on the award show's website near the "In Memory Of" section.