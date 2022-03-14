Kim Kardashian Praises Rihanna for "Best Pregnancy Style Ever"

Watch : Rihanna Shines BRIGHT at Fenty Beauty Event

Kim Kardashian is begging Rihanna, Please don't stop the showstopping maternity ensembles.

On March 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to praise RiRi's most recent maternity outfit, which consisted of a black leather jacket and matching mini skirt, a silver bralette, sunglasses and thigh-high boots. "OMGGGGGG," Kim wrote along with several fire emojis. "@Badgalriri best pregnancy style ever."

Ever since Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, fans, including the reality star and mom of four, have had nothing but love on the brain for the singer and Fenty Beauty mogul's pregnancy style.

From the sizzling lace-and-tulle Dior dress she wore to Paris Fashion Week earlier this month to the chic Coperni embroidered maxi skirt and silver draped crop top she sported for the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty last weekend, Rihanna has continued to shine bright like a diamond.

Not that anyone is surprised. She is, after all, a fashion icon. And whether she's on the steps of the Met or just going for a casual outing in New York (you saw those epic photos from when she first debuted her baby bump), she makes jaws drop with her amazing attire.