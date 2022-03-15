The Bachelorette Alums Greg Grippo & Andrew Spencer Share Their Nightly Skincare Routine

We included this product chosen by Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Have you ever sat through a video of someone doing an elaborate skincare routine, taking it super seriously, wondering how they could possibly do this every single day? Yep, same. Props to anyone who makes it through a ten-step skincare routine on a regular basis and has it in them to walk strangers through the tutorial via social media, but that's just not the most relatable content.

In contrast, The Bachelorette alums Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer shared the products they've been using on TikTok and laughed their whole way through the video. They both immediately burst into laughter as Greg shared, "We wanted to show you our nightly routine was like," giving us the amusing, oh-so-relatable content that Bachelor Nation loves.

If you're looking for a simple skincare routine with affordable products that are actually effective, Andrew and Greg know what's up, giggles and all.