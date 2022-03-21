"Fatal Attraction Killer" Carolyn Warmus Has "Nothing to Hide" in Oxygen's Shocking New Special

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

After spending 27 years in prison for the murder of her lover's wife, Carolyn Warmus is finally sharing her side of the story.

E! News can exclusively reveal that the former schoolteacher will open up about the case in an interview on Oxygen's new two-part special, The Fatal Attraction Murder, named for the moniker the press gave Warmus due to the stunning similarities between the popular film and the alleged murder of 40-year-old Betty Jeanne Solomon.

The story of an affair that seemingly led to the 1989 homicide was a sensation, quickly garnering front-page-news status and relentless TV coverage. Reporters from around the world descended on Westchester County in New York to scrutinize every word of testimony, every nuance of Warmus' body language and every detail of her wardrobe.

Now, more than three decades later, The Fatal Attraction Murder is re-examining the case. Throughout the in-depth special, Warmus—who never testified in her own defense on the advice of counsel—will recount her experience after being released from prison in June 2019.