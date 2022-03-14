Hailey Bieber Supports Justin Bieber at His Concert After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clot

As Justin Bieber noted the same day Hailey Bieber was hospitalized: "Can't keep this one down."
Just one day after the 25-year-old model revealed she was on the road to recovery after she was treated for a blood clot in her brain, Hailey was seen eagerly supporting her other half at his latest concert. For Justin's latest show, the 28-year-old Justice singer rocked the stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 13.
And Hailey herself showcased that not only is she on the fast track to recovery, but that she remains Justin's biggest fan. As captured on pal Tyrell Hampton's Instagram Stories, Hailey had the time of her life singing and dancing along to her husband's hits.
Hailey's latest public appearance came just hours after the model opened up to her fans about the health scare she experienced earlier in the week. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband," she wrote in a message posted on her Instagram Story on March 12. "When I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."
"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen," she explained. "But my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."
Hailey continued, "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."
As for Justin, the singer sent his lady some love the same day that she was hospitalized when he shared an Instagram photo of the two from backstage at one of his shows.
Following her stay, safe to say that Hailey is doing A-OK.