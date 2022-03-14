Snooki Claps Back at Hateful Comment About Being a “Role Model” for Her Kids

Watch : "Jersey Shore" Stars' Kids Reunite at Snooki's Baby Sprinkle

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi proved once again that you don't wanna come at her, bro.



Following the March 10 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality tv star took to Twitter to get feedback from her fans about their thoughts on the show.



"Who enjoyed that hot mess sh-t show of an episode last night?" the 34-year-old tweeted on March 11. "Sorry i couldn't live tweet, i didn't want my kids to watch us be slobs LOL."



However, a social media user seemingly had an issue with Snooki's reasoning for not live-tweeting and replied, "Snooki, you don't even take responsability for you behaviour ? you should have thought about it before! what a great model for your kids!"



Snooki, who shares three kids: daughter Giovanna, 7, and sons Lorenzo, 9, and Angelo, 2, with husband Jionni LaVelle, clapped back at the fan, writing, "Please stop. I'm a wonderful mother to [my] kids, and allowed to act like a complete slob on vacation with my best friends."