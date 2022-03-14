Jane Campion Receives Backlash Over Comments Made to Venus and Serena Williams at Critics' Choice Awards

Over the weekend, the Power of the Dog director made headlines when she was praised for her response to Sam Elliott, who had called her Western drama a "piece of s--t" in a recent interview with Marc Maron.

"I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H," she told Variety ahead of the 74th annual DGA Awards on Saturday, March 12. "I'm sorry to say it but he's not a cowboy, he's an actor."