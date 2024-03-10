15 Best-Selling Products on Amazon That Will Help You Adjust to Daylight Savings

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As much as we appreciate the longer days we get due to daylight savings, adjusting to the time change can be quite the challenge. Not only did we lose an hour of sleep yesterday, we now have to get up when it's still dark out. As if getting up on Monday mornings wasn't already hard. If daylight savings is throwing off your morning routine, we've rounded up some best-selling products on Amazon that may make a difference.
For instance, when you're struggling to stay awake in the morning, making a healthy breakfast can seem like a chore. Fortunately, products like Hamilton Beach's Breakfast Sandwich Maker and the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker are here to make your life a lot easier. Just throw the ingredients into the appliances and let them work their magic while you finish getting ready for work.
Creating a Monday morning beauty routine can also help you feel more excited about getting up in the morning, and repeating daily affirmations can also help you start your day off right.
We've rounded up some products on Amazon that can help you better adjust to daylight savings time. Check those out below. Just snag a few of these and you'll be feeling much more refreshed and energized each day.
Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
If daylight savings has you pushing the snooze button over and over again, this innovative product can help. The Wake Up Light by Jall is a digital lamp and alarm clock designed for heavy sleepers and kids. It acts like the sunrise by increasing in brightness every 10 to 30 minutes so you can wake up "naturally." It also has a sleep setting for nighttime to help you unwind and get some rest. There are several similar products to this one Amazon, but this is a solid choice as it has over 18,000 five-star Amazon reviews and it's under $40. Can't be beat.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Keurig's K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker will help you a much-needed caffeine boost each morning. Plus, it comes in several cute colors including cool aqua, teal and pink.
Harney & Sons Green Tea with Coconut, Ginger and Vanilla
If coffee isn't your thing, a hot cup of green tea will give you the caffeine boost you need to feel more awake. This top-rated choice from Harney & Sons is an "exotic" blend of green tea, coconut, ginger and vanilla.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Eating a good breakfast at home can help you feel much more energized. With the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, you can start each day with a delicious egg sandwich. Amazon reviewers rave over how easy it is to use, and some even use this every single day. One shopper even called this a "morning magic maker."
Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker with Silicone Molds for Breakfast
Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker. Many say it's super easy to use, you just throw whatever you want to make in and let it do its thing. You don't have to deal with the Starbuck morning rush, and you can save money each week.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is a kitchen staple, especially if you're someone who doesn't have a ton of time in the morning. You can cook up to six eggs at a time, it comes in seven cute colors and it comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers. In fact, it has over 95,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
You can't help but feel totally refreshed and wide awake after a good morning workout. The LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine was deigned to give you a full-body workout through the use of the vibrating platform. It has over 18,000 five-star reviews, and multiple Amazon shoppers say this is a highlight of their mourning routine.
As one shopper wrote, "I love to use this product to keep my body moving a few times a day (in addition to gym and yoga) - and it's great for joint pain relief and circulation improvement."
Newgo Cooling Eye Mask Gel Eye Mask Reusable Cold Eye Mask
This best-selling cooling eye mask was made to relieve headaches and reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. It has over 11,900 five-star reviews, and one said they use this each morning to de-puff and de-stress. Starting each day with a little self-care if the way to go.
Cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
The Good Morning Gel Cleanser from Cosrx was made to removing dirt and impurities while strengthening your skin barrier. It's a cleanser you can use both day and night, and it comes highly recommended by shoppers who've tried it. One fan reported, "After one use my skin already feels so good ! Unlike all my other cleansers this didn't leave my skin feeling completely stripped but also felt clean like nothing was left behind!"
Tonymoly Green Tea Hydro Burst Morning Mask
Creating a beauty routine you're excited about, especially for Monday mornings, can make you a little more excited to get up. The Green Tea Hydro Burst Morning Mask from Tonymoly is a replenishing gel-based mask made to calm, cool and hydrate the skin.
As one shopper wrote, "Absolutely love this product. It is so refreshing in the morning and visible improvement to my skin."
InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Ferulic Acid
InstaNatural's best-selling Vitamin C Serum is a daily anti-aging product made to correct dark sports, clear clogged pores and reduce the appearance of sun spots, scars, redness and more. It contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plump and boost the skin's ability to retain moisture. It has over 10,000 five-star Amazon reviews, and so many shoppers love how good it smells.
XLeader SoundAngel Bluetooth Speaker
This $24 speaker comes in multiple colors and has over 26,000 five-star Amazon reviews. You can play some upbeat music while you shower to get you excited for the day ahead.
SparkPod High Pressure Rain Showerhead
Speaking of showers, investing in a good shower head can make weekday mornings less miserable. In fact, one Amazon reviewer wrote, "This makes waking up in the morning even better than getting that paycheck." It's $39, comes in tons of colors and has over 41,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
Rise and Shine Daily Affirmations For Women by Jessica Thiefels
Reciting daily affirmations can put your in the right mood to tackle the day ahead. This book by Jessica Thiefels has positive and inspiring affirmation that you can repeat to yourself each morning, as well as exercises you can do. According to reviews, it's the "perfect" way to kick start your morning.
The 6-Minute Diary
All you need is six minutes each day to manifest the life you want. The 6-Minute Diary is a guided journal that was created using positive psychology. In the morning, you'll spend three minute writing about what you're grateful for, how you're going to make the day great and a positive affirmation you can repeat throughout the day. In the evening, you'll spend three minutes reflecting on the day you just had. It has over 5,700 five-star Amazon reviews and multiple shoppers say this journal is life-changing and transformative.
