Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19

Barack Obama has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," the former president announced in message posted to several of his social media accounts on Sunday, March 13.

Noting that he and wife Michelle Obama are "grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," the 60-year-old also confirmed that the former first lady, 58, "has tested negative."

He added, "It's a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others."

Obama recently returned to Washington, D.C. after spending much of the winter in Hawaii, according to CNN.

The dad of two has long been vocal about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. In March 2021, the Democratic former U.S. leader participated in a PSA with all living former presidents—except Donald Trump—to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.