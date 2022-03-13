Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19

Barack Obama is the latest world figure to battle coronavirus despite being vaccinated and boosted.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 13, 2022 10:07 PMTags
PoliticsBarack ObamaHealthCoronavirus
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid-19

Barack Obama has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," the former president announced in message posted to several of his social media accounts on Sunday, March 13.

Noting that he and wife Michelle Obama are "grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," the 60-year-old also confirmed that the former first lady, 58, "has tested negative."

He added, "It's a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others."

Obama recently returned to Washington, D.C. after spending much of the winter in Hawaii, according to CNN.

The dad of two has long been vocal about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. In March 2021, the Democratic former U.S. leader participated in a PSA with all living former presidents—except Donald Trump—to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

photos
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

"This vaccine means hope," Obama says in the video. "It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."

Isa Foltin/WireImage

The former politician is just the latest world figure to contract COVID-19. In 2020, while in office, Trump spent three days in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for the virus. Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had become infected with the coronavirus.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the Feb. 20 statement said in regards to the 95-year-old monarch. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Less than two weeks earlier, Clarence House announced that Prince Charles had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

2

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut

3

Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

2

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut

3

Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

4

Pregnant Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Fenty Beauty Event

5

Kate Hudson Recreates How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Look