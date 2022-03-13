Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

On a scale of one to 10, we'd give Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's red carpet debut as a couple an Eleven.
The Stranger Things star, 18, and her boyfriend, 19, made their relationship red carpet official at the 2022 BAFTAs, also known as the EE British Academy Film Awards, in London on Sunday, March 13.
The pair, who began dating last year, was one of the many couples that enjoyed a sweet date night while attending the prestigious awards ceremony, joining the likes of The Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter and Tom Hiddleston and his girlfriend, actress Zawe Ashton.
And, of course, Millie and Jake arrived to the event dressed to the nines. As one of the evening's presenters, Millie showed off her edgy fashion sense in a short, black Louis Vuitton velvet dress complete with a flowing lace train.
The Enola Holmes actress then finished off the look with lace leggings and silver accessories, including a dagger pendant.
Alongside his girlfriend, Jake, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, made his return to the red carpet for the first time in four years in a black tuxedo and large bowtie.
This isn't the first time Millie and Jake have shown off their shared flair for fashion.
While celebrating Millie's 18th birthday back in February, the pair channeled their inner Barbie and Ken in identical Instagram posts that saw them sporting similar blonde locks and dreamy, cottagecore ensembles.
Jake captioned his post, "Happy birthday barbie ily <3."
While Millie wrote, "Hey Ken!"
And, on her post, Jake adorably commented, "Ur rly pretty."
Check out the sweet couple's latest look—and more outstanding fashion moments from the 2022 BAFTAs—below.