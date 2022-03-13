Kanye West Responds to Pete Davidson's Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim Kardashian

Kanye responded, "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?" Pete replied, "In bed with your wife," along with a selfie showing him lying on a bed. Kim, who Pete also defended as "literally the best mother I've ever met" in his texts to Ye, is not seen in the pic.

On his own Instagram page, Kanye referenced the conversation in a selfie video, while praying. "The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said in the clip, which was later deleted. "I'm like, well, who's watching my children if he's texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?"

The source close to Kanye told E! News that Ye's "main focus is his children."

E! News has reached out to Pete and Kim's reps for comment and has not heard back. The comedian, known for his sense of humor on and offstage, had used Dave's Instagram to send a public message before—to pay tribute to late Full House star Bob Saget following the fellow comic's death in January.