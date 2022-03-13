See Caitríona Balfe, Lady Gaga and Other Stars' Glamorous Looks on BAFTA Film Awards 2022 Red Carpet

See photos of Caitríona Balfe, Lady Gaga, Ariana DeBose and other stars at the 2022 BAFTAs, a.k.a the EE British Academy Film Awards, in London.

Caitríona Balfe looked regal and positively fierce as she walked the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTAs, otherwise known as the EE British Academy Film Awards, in London on Sunday, March 13. The Irish Outlander star, who is nominated for Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie Belfast, wore a black velvet, long sleeve, plunging cutout gown with a high collar and pointed shoulder pads.

Also spotted in black: Fellow nominee Lady Gaga—wearing a plunging, sleeveless Ralph Lauren gown, and show host Rebel Wilson, who was all smiles in a strapless tulle dress with sparkling blue accents.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who is a presenter, showcased a bold, black style as well as she and her boyfriend Jake BongioviJon Bon Jovi's son—made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event.

Speaking of regal, Emilia Jones, who is nominated for Leading Actress for CODA, shined on the red carpet in a flowy gold halter gown. Meanwhile, double nominee and West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose turned heads in a strapless yellow gown adorned with a large red rose, while Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton walked the red carpet in a draped, dual-patterned gray dress.

See photos of stars on the BAFTAs red carpet:

Caitríona Balfe

The Belfast star showcases a fierce, regal look.

Rachel Zegler

The West Side Story actress dons a glamorous teal gown.

Lady Gaga

The House of Gucci star sizzles in a plunging black gown and diamonds.

Rebel Wilson

The host has arrived!

Daisy Ridley

The Star Wars actress strikes a pose.

Ariana DeBose

The West Side Story actress showcases a glam style.

Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

The Power of the Dog actor arrives with his wife.

Sebastian Stan

The Pam & Tommy star looks dapper on the red carpet.

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton

The Loki actor appears with his girlfriend, who plays Oona on The Handmaid's Tale.

Emilia Jones

The CODA actress glitters in gold.

Florence Pugh

The actress showcases a bold look.

Emma Watson

The Harry Potter actress is all smiles in a feathery look.

Riz Ahmed

The actor arrives at the ceremony.

Rebecca Hall

The actress is all smiles.

Salma Hayek

The actress walks the red carpet.

Lucy Boynton

The Bohemian Rhapsody actress poses on the red carpet.

Paapa Essiedu

The actor strikes a pose.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog star strikes a pose.

Troy Kotsur

The CODA actor is all smiles.

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star showcases a chic style.

Jessie Buckley

The star looks chic on the red carpet.

Daniel Kaluuya

The actor poses on the red carpet.

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things star and her boyfriend, Jon Bon Jovi's son, make their red carpet debut as a couple.

