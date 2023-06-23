Theme Park Packing Guide: 24 Essential Items You’ll Want to Bring to the Parks This Summer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Heading to a theme park this summer and wondering what you need to bring? Don't worry, we've got you! Whether you're going to Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios, Six Flags or something more local to you, we've rounded up all the theme park essentials you need to bring in your bag this summer.
When it comes to packing your theme park bag, you want to be prepared. For instance, sunscreen, a portable phone charger, a change of clothes, hand sanitizer and a refillable water bottle are absolute essentials for surviving the day. Problem-solving products like an anti-chafing balm and blister bandages can also make your trip much more enjoyable and a lot less miserable. If the weather will nice and hot where you're going, there are products out there designed to help you and your family stay cool.
Since we're all about helping you find the best products you need in your life, we put together a list of the must-have items to bring to an amusement park. We also rounded up a few bag options you may want to consider getting for your trip. Check those out below.
Simple Modern Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Most theme parks, including the Disney Parks, allow you to bring your own water bottle as long as it's not glass. This stainless steel water bottle from Simple Modern comes in a variety of sizes and patterns.
iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built-in Cable
Nothing will ruin your day at the amusement park more than a dead phone battery. If you need one, this portable iPhone charger is a great option due to its size. In fact, it's the size of a standard lipstick.
U-Pick Cooling Towel - 4 Pack
This pack of cooling towels is a must-have for your family. Each towel comes in its own case, so each person can carry their own. Numerous Amazon reviewers took these with them on their Disney trips and had nothing but great things to say.
As one wrote, "Never thought these cooling towels would save me from the summer heat of the Disney parks, but they did. After suffering through two hot days, I finally broke down and pulled a towel out of my backpack, wet it down and put it on my neck and could not believe the difference. I immediately felt cooler."
HonHey Handheld Fan Misting
Most of the major theme parks are in places with hot weather. And when you're waiting in those long lines, packed elbow to elbow with strangers, sweating like there's no tomorrow, you're going to want this handheld misting fan. It has 3 adjustable speeds and even a misting function that can last for up to 1.5 hours. Its foldable, compact design is perfect so it doesn't take up too much space in your bag.
Hands Free Portable Neck Fan
Sure, these aren't as sexy as the bladeless options you'll also find on Amazon. However, these hands-free portable neck fans will work wonders at keeping you cool.
As one reviewer wrote, "As we live in Florida, we go to Disney World often and the heat here is unbearable sometimes. I purchased these and used them at the park and was surprised at how comfortable they were to wear and the wonderful breeze it put out. Also, saw these worn by several others and had people ask me how they were and where I got them. Told them plus the exceptional value. LOVE them!"
Sunseeke Silicone Straws Set With Travel Cases - 12 Pack
As much as we love seeing theme parks switch to paper straws, they're kind of the worst. If you're someone who enjoys to sip and stroll through the park with your go-to iced beverage, get yourself this silicone straw set with travel cases. Quite a few reviewers said they bought these with them on their Disney trips and highly recommend them.
Cooy Rain Ponchos - 10 Pack
You never really know what the day is going to bring, so it never hurts to be prepared. This pack of rain ponchos is worth packing in your theme park bag. If you enjoy water rides but you're just not in the mood to get super soaked, throw one on and you'll be fine.
Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages
Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages pack won't let a blister ruin your fun in the middle of the day. It's a must-pack item for sure.
Welly Quick Fix Floral On the Go First Aid Kit - 2 Pack
Again, it never hurts to be prepared. This Quick Fix First Aid Kit from Welly comes with an assortment of bandages and ointments.
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes - 20 Count
A pack of antibacterial wipes is definitely a theme park back essential. This box of 20 travel sized packs is perfect for everyone in your party.
Purell Hand Sanitizer Travel Size Pump Bottle
Because theme parks are packed with people, they're also packed with germs. Don't forget to pack some hand sanitizer in your bag to keep yourself clean throughout the day as you're going on all the rides. These travel size pump bottles are perfect to throw in your bag and easily pump out sanitizer whenever you need. Grab this 6 pack to distribute a bottle to each person in your party.
Pacifica Beauty Underarm Deodorant Wipes
It's going to be a long day at the park, and you're going to feel gross and sweaty. You'll probably even sweat off all your deodorant. Keep yourself feeling and smelling fresh with these underarm deodorant wipes that are perfect for travel. It gets rid of odors with "a blend of coconut milk and essential oils." One reviewer writes, "They are gentle on sensitive skin."
Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues
If you feel yourself getting a little oily throughout the day, give your face a quick refresh with these oil absorbing sheets. No powder needed, these "absorb excess oils and help control shine." These tissues are especially great if you wear makeup and don't want to ruin it while you freshen up. Reviewers ensure that your makeup will stay intact.
Neutrogena Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer with SPF 50 - 2 Pack
Neutrogena's Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer with SPF 50 is a great affordable sunscreen for the face. It's pretty moisturizing for a sunscreen and applies like a lotion. It doesn't take forever to blend in unlike more traditional sunscreens. The scent is minimal and the size is pretty compact so you can easily fit it into your purse.
Body Glide for Her Anti Chafe Balm
Chafing happens and when it does, it's really annoying to deal with. Since many of us will be wearing shorts at theme parks during summer, this anti-chafe balm is a must-have to pack. Numerous Amazon shoppers have brought this balm on their trips to Disney, Universal Studios and more, and say it's a "miracle stick."
As one reviewer wrote, "This product goes on so well and feels very moisturizing. I wore it on my inner thighs for an entire day at Disney and had way less chafing than I normally do. It probably lasted about 5+ hours. I will absolutely keep using this."
Frito-Lay Variety Pack, Party Mix - 40 Count
This is another variety pack of snacks the whole family can enjoy. You can even choose what kind of mix you want to get like cheesy, fiery, a Cheetos and Doritos mix and more. In some theme parks, one bag of chips for the same size can cost you at $3. This is a 40 pack for $23, so you're getting an amazing deal.
HotStyle BESTIE Mini Backpack
If you're looking for a theme park bag, we've rounded up a few options you may want to consider. First off, this mini backpack is perfect for the theme park. It may be "mini," but it's very spacious. It has an 8L capacity and tons of pockets inside and outside to organize all your things. One reviewer says, "I bought this bag for a day at the amusement park but I will be using it for everything from now on! It fit everything I needed, including a 32 oz water bottle." Better yet, the material is waterproof for extra durability. This backpack comes in a ton of different colors too.
Loungefly Jurassic Park Logo Crossbody Bag
Theme parks are a great way to show off your fandom, and one of the best ways to do that is to accessorize! If you're heading to any one of the Universal Studios theme parks this summer, this Jurassic Park logo bag from Loungefly is both stylish and perfectly sized to carry the absolute essentials.
ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag
If you're trying to be a bit more efficient with your bag choice instead of carrying around a big bag all day, then you can't go wrong with a belt bag. This bag is "lightweight and easy to carry," but still has more than enough room to fit all your essentials. This is a super cute and trendy look with durable material that ensures "a long-lasting usage." The 8,000+ 5-star ratings alone tell you that this bag is a must-buy.
Star Wars: A New Hope Loungefly Backpack
Loungefly mini backpacks are a theme park staple, especially if you're hitting the Disney Parks. They're compact yet super spacious. You can easily fit a water bottle, your wallet, phone, an extra shirt and more. Plus, they're all so stunning and there's pretty much a backpack for anything you're a fan of. If you're headed to Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or even just any old Star Wars fan, then this A New Hope backpack is the one for you.
kwmobile Handbag Hooks for Tables
This handy-dandy little gadget is super useful when you are eating at a table and want to keep your bag off the dirty floor but still in your reach. This hook clings to the table with a non-slip material, and you can hang your bag right next to you. When you're ready to go, you can just fold it up and slip it in your purse.
BP. Square Sunglasses
Sunglasses are a must when going to a theme park. Chances are, it'll be bright and sunny and warm if you visit this summer, so you'll need a good pair of sunnies to protect you from the rays. This "retro-inspired" pair from Nordstrom are sleek and chic with 100% UV protection, and are the perfect addition to any outfit.
HZEYN Bucket Hat
You'll be walking around under the sun a lot during a theme park trip, and this bucket hat is just the thing you need to protect your face from getting sunburnt. This hat has a wide brim to provide even more protection all around, and it makes the perfect accessory. Roll it up to easily store in your bag when you don't need it.
New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker
Obviously, you're going to be doing a lot of walking at whatever theme park you go to. That's just what you signed up for—there's no avoiding it. You need a good pair of walking shoes to get you through the long day ahead, and these New Balance sneakers are a great option to consider. They are lightweight, breathable, and stylish.
