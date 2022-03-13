Theme Park Packing Guide: 20 Essential Items You’ll Want to Bring to the Parks This Spring

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Heading to a theme park during your spring break this year and wondering what you need to bring? Don't worry, we've got you! Whether you're going to Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios, Six Flags or something more local to you, we've rounded up all the theme park essentials you need to bring in your bag this spring.
When it comes to packing your theme park bag, you want to be prepared. For instance, sunscreen, a portable phone charger, a change of clothes, hand sanitizer and a refillable water bottle are absolute essentials for surviving the day. Problem-solving products like an anti-chafing balm and blister bandages can also make your trip much more enjoyable and a lot less miserable. If the weather will nice and hot where you're going, there are products out there designed to help you and your family stay cool.
Since we're all about helping you find the best products you need in your life, we put together a list of the must-have items to bring to an amusement park. We also rounded up a few bag options you may want to consider getting for your trip. Check those out below.
Simple Modern Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Most theme parks, including the Disney Parks, allow you to bring your own water bottle as long as it's not glass. This stainless steel water bottle from Simple Modern comes in a variety of sizes and patterns.
Giotto Motivational Water Bottle
When you're running from one attraction to the next, it's easy to forget to drink water. This motivational water bottle will show you just how much you've been drinking throughout the day. It has over 37,700 five-star reviews, and one shopper took it to Disney World and "had zero issues with it."
iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built-in Cable
Nothing will ruin your day at the amusement park more than a dead phone battery. If you need one, this portable iPhone charger is a great option due to its size. In fact, it's the size of a standard lipstick.
U-Pick Cooling Towel - 4 Pack
This pack of cooling towels is a must-have for your family. Each towel comes in its own case, so each person can carry their own. Numerous Amazon reviewers took these with them on their Disney trips and had nothing but great things to say.
As one wrote, "Never thought these cooling towels would save me from the summer heat of the Disney parks, but they did. After suffering through two hot days, I finally broke down and pulled a towel out of my backpack, wet it down and put it on my neck and could not believe the difference. I immediately felt cooler."
Hands Free Portable Neck Fan
Sure, these aren't as sexy as the bladeless options you'll also find on Amazon. However, these hands-free portable neck fans will work wonders at keeping you cool.
As one reviewer wrote, "As we live in Florida, we go to Disney World often and the heat here is unbearable sometimes. I purchased these and used them at the park and was surprised at how comfortable they were to wear and the wonderful breeze it put out. Also, saw these worn by several others and had people ask me how they were and where I got them. Told them plus the exceptional value. LOVE them!"
Ozaeo Microfiber Travel Towel
If you have space in your theme park bag for a travel towel, be sure to bring one along. Many people use these two save spots for parades or just to sit on while they're waiting for fireworks. These microfiber travel towels from Amazon come in several fun patterns.
Sunseeke Silicone Straws Set With Travel Cases - 12 Pack
As much as we love seeing theme parks switch to paper straws, they're kind of the worst. If you're someone who enjoys to sip and stroll through the park with your go-to iced beverage, get yourself this silicone straw set with travel cases. Quite a few reviewers said they bought these with them on their Disney trips and highly recommend them.
Cooy Rain Ponchos - 10 Pack
You never really know what the day is going to bring, so it never hurts to be prepared. This pack of rain ponchos is worth packing in your theme park bag. If you enjoy water rides but you're just not in the mood to get super soaked, throw one on and you'll be fine.
Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages
Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages pack won't let a blister ruin your fun in the middle of the day. It's a must-pack item for sure.
Welly Quick Fix Floral On the Go First Aid Kit - 2 Pack
Again, it never hurts to be prepared. This Quick Fix First Aid Kit from Welly comes with an assortment of bandages and ointments.
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes - 20 Count
A pack of antibacterial wipes is definitely a theme park back essential. This box of 20 travel sized packs is perfect for everyone in your party.
Touchland Glow Mist Rejuvenating Hand Sanitizer
You can't go to a theme park without packing some hand sanitizer. The Glow Mist Rosewater hand sanitizer from clean beauty brand Touchland is a rejuvenating mist that was made to not only kill germs, but give the skin a youthful glow. According to Sephora shoppers, these are unlike any other hand sanitizers out there. They're hydrating and leave your skin feeling so soft. Plus, they smell amazing.
Disney x Touchland Collection
If you're a Disney fan, Touchland released a limited edition Disney collection featuring four mists with cool Mickey pop art packaging. You'll want to add this to your Disney park bag.
Body Glide for Her Anti Chafe Balm
Chafing happens and when it does, it's really annoying to deal with. Since many of us will be wearing shorts at theme parks during the spring and summer seasons, this anti-chafe balm is a must-have to pack. Numerous Amazon shoppers have brought this balm on their trips to Disney, Universal Studios and more, and say it's a "miracle stick."
As one reviewer wrote, "This product goes on so well and feels very moisturizing. I wore it on my inner thighs for an entire day at Disney and had way less chafing than I normally do. It probably lasted about 5+ hours. I will absolutely keep using this."
Bliss Lemon & Sage Refreshing Body Wipes
A day at the amusement park can leave you feeling gross, sweaty and in need of a shower long before the sun sets. Give yourself a little refresh in the middle of the day by bringing a pack of refreshing body wipes.
Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder
It goes without saying but sunscreen is a must, especially since you'll be outdoors for a majority of the day. Colorescience's Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder is the perfect option for theme parks because it's super easy to apply. All you have to do is brush it on wherever you need to and you're set.
Neutrogena Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer with SPF 50 - 2 Pack
Neutrogena's Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer with SPF 50 is a great affordable sunscreen for the face. It's pretty moisturizing for a sunscreen and applies like a lotion. It doesn't take forever to blend in unlike more traditional sunscreens. The scent is minimal and the size is pretty compact so you can easily fit it into your purse. Right now, you can get a pack of two for $17.
COOLA Organic Mineral Sunscreen Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 - 3 Pack
Don't forget the lips! This trio of mineral lip balms with SPF 30 will keep your lips moisturized and protected. You can give a couple away to friends or family coming with you, or keep all three to yourself.
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers - 30 Count
It's no secret that theme park snacks can be ridiculously expensive. Fortunately, many theme parks allow you to bring your own food and snacks into the park. If you want to save a bit on snacks, this box of Goldfish Crackers for $10 is a really great value.
Frito-Lay Variety Pack, Party Mix - 40 Count
This is another variety pack of snacks the whole family can enjoy. You can even choose what kind of mix you want to get like cheesy, fiery, a Cheetos and Doritos mix and more. In some theme parks, one bag of chips for the same size can cost you at $3. This is a 40 pack for $20, so you're getting an amazing deal.
Stoney Clover Lane Classic Backpack
If you're looking for a theme park bag, we've rounded up a few options you may want to consider. For instance, Stoney Clover Lane Classic Backpack is perfectly sized for a theme park day. It comes in 14 colors including a variety of fun bright neons. They even have cute patches available so you can make this totally your own.
Otian Mini Nylon Women Backpacks Casual Lightweight Small Daypack
These cute small backpacks on Amazon are ideal for anyone wanting a totally hands-free option. it comes in six colors and has over 9,000 five-star reviews. A ton of Amazon shoppers bought these for their Disney and other theme park trips and say these are the perfect size.
According to one reviewer, it "handled" Disney really well. "I needed a backpack to get through WDW with my 14-month-old," they wrote. "This was great for carrying her diapers, wipes, and snacks, along with the basics that I needed (ID, credit card, hand sanitizer, etc). Loved this bag!"
Maxtop Large Crossbody Fanny Pack
You can't go wrong with a fanny pack at a theme park, especially one that's so cute and has over 21,100 five-star reviews. Numerous Amazon shoppers said these wallet-friendly bags worked really well for their Disney, Universal Studios and other theme park trips. It's fairly large and can fit all the essentials, plus it comes in over 20 colors and patterns.
