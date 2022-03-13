Theme Park Packing Guide: 20 Essential Items You’ll Want to Bring to the Parks This Spring

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Heading to a theme park during your spring break this year and wondering what you need to bring? Don't worry, we've got you! Whether you're going to Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios, Six Flags or something more local to you, we've rounded up all the theme park essentials you need to bring in your bag this spring.

When it comes to packing your theme park bag, you want to be prepared. For instance, sunscreen, a portable phone charger, a change of clothes, hand sanitizer and a refillable water bottle are absolute essentials for surviving the day. Problem-solving products like an anti-chafing balm and blister bandages can also make your trip much more enjoyable and a lot less miserable. If the weather will nice and hot where you're going, there are products out there designed to help you and your family stay cool.

Since we're all about helping you find the best products you need in your life, we put together a list of the must-have items to bring to an amusement park. We also rounded up a few bag options you may want to consider getting for your trip. Check those out below.