Reign Disick Channels Ashtray From Euphoria in Scott Disick's Latest Photo

Watch : Javon Walton REACTS to "Euphoria" Season 2 Finale Shocker!

Ashtray lives on.

Scott Disick made Euphoria fans go wild when he posted an Instagram tribute to a fan-favorite character, featuring his son Reign Disick.

In the pic, the stylish 7-year-old—who Scott shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, along with Mason Disick, 12 and Penelope Disick, 9—poses in a red hoodie, oversized shades and a blinged-out gold chain featuring his last name. The gangster look resembled the character Ashtray, the drug dealing kid brother of Fezco, from the hit HBO Max show.

"Let's roll ash," Scott captioned the snap on Saturday, Match 12.

Reign's cosplay comes just two weeks after the Euphoria season two finale dropped, featuring a shocking ending where (spoiler alert!) Ashtray, played by Javon Walton, is shot and presumably killed by the police.

"Man, I just hope he's alive," the 15-year-old actor told Esquire last month of his character's fate. "You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it's going to be really hard for both of them."