How Jesse Plemons Responded to Sam Elliot's Criticism of The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons isn't barking back.
The 33-year-old actor is brushing off Sam Elliott's highly-publicized criticism of his Oscar-nominated film The Power of the Dog.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Plemons—who stars in the film alongside fiancé Kirsten Dunst—said Elliott's comments ""made me laugh." Plemons also told the outlet that people can have their own opinions.
"I know there are different layers to that," he said in the March 12 interview. "Not everyone has to like it, I'll say that. That's fine."
Last month, on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Elliott called Jane Campion's film a "piece of s--t," slamming everything from the filming location to the depiction of ranch life.
"What the f--k does this woman from down there know about the American West?" the 1883 actor exclaimed. "And why in the f--k did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That f--king rubbed me the wrong way, pal."
Elliot also took issue with the costumes worn by the cowboy characters—played by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and others—saying they looked "more like Chippendales dancers than cowboys. "
"They're running around in chaps and no shirts," he continued. "There's all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the f--king movie. I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his f--king chaps. He had two pairs of chaps, a woolly pair and a leather pair. And every f--king time he would walk in from somewhere—he never was on a horse, maybe once—he'd walk into the f--king house, storm up the f--king stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It's like, what the f--k?"
Cumberbatch, who portrays a gay man in the film, addressed Sam's strong words during a March 4 BAFTA's Film Sessions event, calling the actor's criticism "very odd." While he admitted he hadn't heard the podcast, he noted that it's important to include LGBTQ+ characters in the film because "these people still exist in our world."
"Whether it's on our doorstep or whether it's down the road or whether it's someone we meet in a bar or pub or on the sports field, there is aggression and anger and frustration," the actor said, "and an inability to control or know who you are in that moment that causes damage to that person and, as we know, damage to those around them."