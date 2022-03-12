Kate Hudson Accidentally Recreates Her Iconic Yellow Outfit From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Watch : Kate Hudson "Just Loves" Designer Michael Kors at NYFW

How to recreate a look in 19 years.

Kate Hudson served up some major nostalgia when she spotted wearing an outfit similar to her character's signature look in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

While out and about in Los Angeles on March 11, the 42-year-old actress showed off a skin-tight yellow dress featuring spaghetti straps and asymmetrical split skirt, which highlighted her toned legs. She accessorized the dress with Givenchy's Jaw Low Top sneakers and Louis Vuitton's LV Link Square sunglasses.

In the 2003 rom com, Kate famously donned a yellow slinky silk floor-length gown with a plunging back topped off with the "Isadora diamond" in the film's pivotal gala scene. The glamorous gown instantly became one of the most memorable fashion moments in film history.

The Fablectics founder admitted that after wrapping her role as magazine how-to writer Andie Anderson, she didn't keep the iconic gown.