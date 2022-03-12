Traci Braxton Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

Watch : Tamar Braxton Speaks Out After Hospitalization

Traci Braxton, the younger sister of singer Toni Braxton and a star of Braxton Family Values, has died at the age of 50 after a year long battle with cancer.

Both Toni and Traci's son, Kevin Surratt Jr., confirmed the news on Saturday, March 12.

"When I heard the news about my mother being sick, first thing she said was ‘I'm going to fight and beat this,'" Kevin wrote alongside an emotional image of him embracing his mom. "She fought to the end and today she's at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I'm at peace knowing she's isn't in pain anymore. I love you ma. I'm going to miss you."

Toni shared a black-and-white photo of the Braxton siblings and a heartfelt message from her family.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," the post read. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."