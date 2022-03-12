Kanye West and Chaney Jones Get Cozy at Lakers Game

Watch : Kanye West BURIES Pete Davidson Alive in New Music Video

Looks like Kanye West is definitely back in the game—the dating game.

The rap artist was photographed looking cozy with model Chaney Jones while sitting courtside at the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers' game at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Friday, March 11. Wearing a black plunging top, matching leather pants and sunglasses, the 24-year-old model was seen cuddling up to Kanye, 44, who was dressed in a black hoodie, matching black jeans and Balenciaga galoshes.

The latest sighting of the two, who have been spotted together several times in recent weeks, comes hours after his ex Kim Kardashian posted Instagram photos of herself with her boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time.

"Ye is having fun with Chaney," a source close to Kanye told E! News earlier this month. "They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company. She travels with him and they are having a good time."