YouTuber Rebecca Zamolo Gives Birth to First Baby After Pregnancy Losses

YouTube star Rebecca Zamolo finally got her rainbow baby.

The 39-year-old star of The Game Master network has given birth to her and husband Matt Slays' first child, a daughter named Zadie Hope, following a lengthy infertility battle, during which she suffered two pregnancy losses. She announced the news in a YouTube video, posted March 12, showing her undergoing a C-section and then meeting her baby girl.

Later in the video, Rebecca is seen showing Zadie her nursery and telling her, "We have all of these rainbows because you are our rainbow baby."

Last June, the YouTube star announced on Instagram that she was pregnant following a third round of IVF. She had sought fertility treatments about more than two years ago, after doctors told her it would be more challenging for her to conceive naturally due to having her colon removed in 2014 as a treatment for ulcerative colitis.