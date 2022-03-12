Kate Spade Surprise Fresh Looks Sale: 16 Incredible Deals On Trendy Spring Bags, Jewelry, Dresses & More

This weekend only! Kate Spade Surprise is holding a major spring sale (on top of their up to 75% off everything!), where you can take an extra 25% off your entire purchase using a code.

Kate Spade Surprise is one of our absolute favorite sites to shop for new bags, accessories and more. They release new styles all the time, their Deals of the Day are unbelievably good, and everything is always on sale for up to 75% off. But for this weekend only, they're holding a sale on top of their usual sale where you can take up to an additional 25% off your purchase. If you want to get your closet ready for the upcoming spring season, the time to shop is now! 

Kate Spade Surprise's Fresh Looks Spring Sale is the type of sale where the more you spend, the more you save. When you spend $150 or more, you can take an additional 15% off your purchase, $200 or more will earn you 20% off and $275 or more will get you 25% off. All you have to do is enter the code FRESHLOOKS at checkout to receive your discount. 

When you're already saving 75%, an extra 15 to 25% off is seriously amazing. It really can't get any better than that. If you love Kate Spade styles, the time to shop is now.

In addition to their handbags, backpacks and crossbody bags, we highly recommend checking out their jewelry section. Kate Spade's enamel bangles are so cute and some colors and styles are as low as $14. If you're returning to office, they even have a Back to Work Shop with everything you need to RTO in style. 

Be sure to check out Kate Spade Surprise's Fresh Looks Spring Sale today. It ends this weekend, so we highly recommend shopping ASAP. We've rounded up some of our favorite things on site right now. Check those out below. 

ShopDisney Oh Boy! Sale: Don't Miss Out On These 20 Unbelievable Deals Up to 70% Off

Kate Spade Staci Cherry Phone Wallet Wristlet

Who needs to carry around a huge purse when you have this cute cherry pattern tech wallet? It can fit an iPhone Pro Max, six credit cards your ID and some cash. It even has an exterior zip coin compartment, which you can totally use to keep your lip balm. At just $75, it's such a good deal.

$199
$75
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Ella Small Cherry Tote

Kate Spade's Ella Small Cherry Tote is just the kind of thing you need for a morning at the farmer's market or a day out at a food festival. The denim look with the cherry details make it so unique from other Kate Spade bags. If you're interested, there's even a matching wallet!

$369
$185
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Falling Flower Jumpsuit

You can't help but fall in love with this stylish jumpsuit. It features an elasticized waist and self-tie belt, so it was made to be both flattering and comfortable to wear. One reviewer even said the fabric feels expensive. It's originally $398, but you can snag this for just $99.  

$398
$99
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel

Spring 2022 is all about bright and bold colors, and this bright rose satchel fits that perfectly. 

$399
$149
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Marti Small Bucket Bag

Kate Spade's Marti Small Bucket Bag is bringing all the trendy colors for spring and summer. Several Kate Spade Surprise shoppers raved over the craftsmanship, and the style overall is one of our faves. It's a must-buy for us!

$359
$129
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Caelyn 2 Flats

These flats are sleek, chic and easy to wear. According to shoppers, they also get an A+ for comfort. They're originally $199, but you snag these for just $69 right now. We wouldn't pass this up. 

$199
$69
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade By The Pool Pineapple Statement Earrings

We'll be chilling poolside while we sport these fun pineapple statement earrings. According to Kate Spade shoppers, these are even more glam in person. Even better, it's $100 off!

$129
$29
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Out Of Office Cocktail Ring

If the pineapple earrings above left you longing for a tropical vacay, this Out of Office Cocktail Ring will make you want to book your flight ASAP. 

$99
$22
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Colorblock Ponte Fiorella Dress

Kate Spade's Colorblock Ponte Fiorella Dress was designed to be flattering, flirty and fun. The color makes it a must for your spring wardrobe. 

$229
$109
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade On The Rocks Asymmetrical Earrings

This stunning pair of asymmetrical earrings are seriously out of this world. They're originally $89 but are on sale today for just $19. 

$89
$19
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Melanie Satchel

Kate Spade shoppers adore the Melanie Satchel for being so classy and perfectly sized for everyday use. Since it's spring, treat yourself to the pretty carnation pink. You won't regret it!

$359
$129
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Staci Crossbody

Kate Spade has a wide selection of crossbody bags in all shapes, sizes and colors. If you're looking for something on the smaller side, we'd recommend the oh-so chic Staci crossbody. It comes in four colors: white, red, black and crystal blue. It even comes in the cute all-over cherry pattern.

$299
$119
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Darcy Large Bucket Bag

Kate Spade Darcy Large Bucket Bag has "favorite bag" written all over it. We love how sophisticated it looks, and it's not as bulky as most buckets bags tend to be. You can choose between four colors. 

$399
$139
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade In The Stars Taurus Pendant

Rep your zodiac sign with Kate Spade's collection of astrology pendants. The front features the zodiac sign's symbol and the back has a word to describe the sign. 

$48
$12
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Bing Ice Cream Sundae Crossbody

Kate Spade's Novelty Shop has all kinds of playful styles for someone who's looking for something more unique. The Bing Ice Cream Sundae Crossbody bag is a really fun one that you can wear all spring and summer long. It's the perfect accessary to carry around at a theme park or a festival. So sweet!

$349
$245
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Backpack

Need a bag that allows you to use your hands freely? You can't go wrong with Kate Spade's Leila Medium Flap Backpack. They're all super chic and roomy enough to fit everything you need to get you through the day. You can choose to get this in light pistachio, black or warm gingerbread. 

$399
$139
Kate Spade Surprise

Looking for a cute spring dress to go with your new bag and accessories? Check out 20 Sexy & Cute Spring Dresses From Cupshe You Won't Believe Are Under $35.

