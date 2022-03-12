Kate Spade Surprise Fresh Looks Sale: 16 Incredible Deals On Trendy Spring Bags, Jewelry, Dresses & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E! Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kate Spade Surprise is one of our absolute favorite sites to shop for new bags, accessories and more. They release new styles all the time, their Deals of the Day are unbelievably good, and everything is always on sale for up to 75% off. But for this weekend only, they're holding a sale on top of their usual sale where you can take up to an additional 25% off your purchase. If you want to get your closet ready for the upcoming spring season, the time to shop is now!

Kate Spade Surprise's Fresh Looks Spring Sale is the type of sale where the more you spend, the more you save. When you spend $150 or more, you can take an additional 15% off your purchase, $200 or more will earn you 20% off and $275 or more will get you 25% off. All you have to do is enter the code FRESHLOOKS at checkout to receive your discount.

When you're already saving 75%, an extra 15 to 25% off is seriously amazing. It really can't get any better than that. If you love Kate Spade styles, the time to shop is now.

In addition to their handbags, backpacks and crossbody bags, we highly recommend checking out their jewelry section. Kate Spade's enamel bangles are so cute and some colors and styles are as low as $14. If you're returning to office, they even have a Back to Work Shop with everything you need to RTO in style.

Be sure to check out Kate Spade Surprise's Fresh Looks Spring Sale today. It ends this weekend, so we highly recommend shopping ASAP. We've rounded up some of our favorite things on site right now. Check those out below.