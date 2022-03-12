Thomas Brodie-Sangster Seems to Confirm Romance With Elon Musk's Ex Talulah Riley

Hold the door—are Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley making things official?
The Game of Thrones alum seemingly confirmed his budding romance with the Westworld actress on Friday, March 11, when they hit the red carpet together at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner. For the occasion, Thomas opted for a patterned suit complete with a black bowtie, while she looked stunning next to him in a green sequined gown by Galvan.
Inside the glitzy affair, Tallulah was photographed while resting her head on the Love Actually actor's shoulder by the bar.
The cozy sighting comes months after the two were snapped holding hands amid dating reports. According to the Daily Mail, they started dating while filming their upcoming FX series, Pistol. While neither Thomas or Talulah have publicly commented on their relationship status, they were seen cuddled up again during a walk in London last month.
So, does this mean it could be love, actually? It seems only time will tell.
Thomas was previously linked to model Gzi Wisdom. As for Talulah, she was married twice to Elon Musk: once between 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016.
In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2016, Talulah opened up about her on-off relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX founder, sharing that the two have a positive relationship, though she believes that she made "the right decision" in getting a divorce.
"When you've been with someone for eight years on and off, you really learn how to love them. He and I are very good at loving each other," she said, adding at the time that she and Elon were "both really happy."
Earlier this week, singer Grimes revealed in Vanity Fair article that she recently welcomed her second child—a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk—with Elon, with whom she already shares 22-month-old son, X Æ A-12 Musk. She later clarified that she and the billionaire tech mogul have "broken up *again*" since the writing of the story.